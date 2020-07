Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Andree for 64 years. Loving father of Sonia. He will be missed by family and friends in Montreal and Germany. Rolf enjoyed his life by travelling the world with Andree and through his paintings. A Private Funeral Service will be held followed by cremation. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca