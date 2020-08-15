Roly Dufresne's funeral mass was held on August 14th, 2020 at The Parish Community of St. Kevin. Monique and family express their most sincere gratitude to their community for the love and support that was shown to them during this most challenging time. Thank you so much for the sympathy cards, donations, flowers and mass cards. All of your gestures of support gave us strength during these many months. We are most grateful to you. A very special thank you to the Holy Cross Fathers here in Welland and Toronto. We also thank the staff at Rapelje Nursing Home and the staff at J.J. Patterson Funeral Home for their help, compassion and understanding. We feel very blessed and privileged for our St. Kevin Parish. Your kindness and generosity will always be remembered. May Our Gracious God Bless all of you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store