Roman Michalko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 23, 1958 - May 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roman Michalko after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62. Roman was predeceased by his Father John Michalko and Mother Valentine Michalko. Beloved husband of Christina Hlynsky. Dear Father to Andrew Michalko and Matthew Michalko. Cherished twin brother of Halia Michalko, brother of Olga Koltun, and uncle to Christine Koltun. Roman retired from teaching math and religion in 2014. He was an avid reader of fiction and non-fiction epic books as well as many others types of books. He had a library of close to 200 books. He had a passion for gardening and had a green thumb. He loved sports and travelling. His most memorable trip was to the Holy Land with his twin sister Halia. This trip was at the top of his bucket list. Due to COVID-19, limited numbers are allowed at the cemetery. A private Interment will be held at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, in Oakville. A Liturgy will be Celebrated in the future at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church or Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made using this website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved