Peacefully at the Niagara Health System, Niagara Falls site, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Bozza (July 15, 2012). Loving mother of Angela (the late Angelo) Fiorucci of N-O-T-L, Patricia (Trevor) Windsor of Rainy River and Angelo (Myrna) Bozza of Fonthill. Grandma will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Anthony (Sheila), Anna (Reg), Rob (Josie), Michael (Leah), Sharlene (Bruce), Carrie, Cathy (Brad), Timothy, Jonathan and Vanessa (Wynton). Nonni will be remembered with love by her thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Francesco and Sabina Romano. Dear sister of the late Ruttina (late Gaetano) Marchetta and the late Cesino (late Elvira) Romano. Survived by her loving sister Giovannina (Igino) Ioia of Italy. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Igino (late Elvira) Bozza and sister-in-law, the late Maria (late John) Del Gobbo, Anna is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy. Anna will be remembered for her love of family, her honesty and generosity. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with Vigil Prayers recited at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6557 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Funeral Mass must bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
No hand so soft and gentle No heart so Tender and True No sorrow life could bring us to equal losing you.