1/1
Romano Annina (Anna) BOZZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Niagara Health System, Niagara Falls site, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Bozza (July 15, 2012). Loving mother of Angela (the late Angelo) Fiorucci of N-O-T-L, Patricia (Trevor) Windsor of Rainy River and Angelo (Myrna) Bozza of Fonthill. Grandma will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Anthony (Sheila), Anna (Reg), Rob (Josie), Michael (Leah), Sharlene (Bruce), Carrie, Cathy (Brad), Timothy, Jonathan and Vanessa (Wynton). Nonni will be remembered with love by her thirteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Francesco and Sabina Romano. Dear sister of the late Ruttina (late Gaetano) Marchetta and the late Cesino (late Elvira) Romano. Survived by her loving sister Giovannina (Igino) Ioia of Italy. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Igino (late Elvira) Bozza and sister-in-law, the late Maria (late John) Del Gobbo, Anna is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Italy. Anna will be remembered for her love of family, her honesty and generosity. Friends will be received at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 with Vigil Prayers recited at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6557 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rite of committal at Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or Funeral Mass must bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com No hand so soft and gentle No heart so Tender and True No sorrow life could bring us to equal losing you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocchinfuso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved