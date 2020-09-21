Romano BAGNULO

Passed away suddenly at his residence with his family by his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Mary Bagnulo (nee Stirpe). Survived by his first wife and mother of his children Stella Bagnulo. Cherished father of Laura Bagnulo, the late Rosanna Bagnulo (1991), Marco Bagnulo (Brenda), and Marisa Parlatore (Domenic) and caring step-father of Rosemary Lundy (Michael), Sante Visca (Terrie), Bernie Visca (Brooke), and Joe Visca (Brenda). Loving Nonno of Serena Stewart, Iva and Lillianna Bagnulo, Luca and Matteo Parlatore, Zackary and Erika Lundy, Santino, Selina, Sierra, Korine, Dylan, Gage, Bentley, Gemma and Mateo Visca. Dearly loved brother of Tony Bagnulo (Angelina), Maria Graffi, Philomena Angotti, Ernesto Bagnulo, Vince Bagnulo (Dale), Dario Bagnulo (Annette) and Bettina Thomas and dear brother-in-law of Peter Stirpe (Vicky), Lina Abbruscato (Louie), Domenic Stirpe (Carmela), Syliva Ellis (Dan) and Lucy LePiane (Tony). Romano is reunited with his parents Attilio and Lauretta Bagnulo, his parents-in-law Santino and Rosaria Stirpe, as well as his in-laws Loretta Bagnulo, Enzo Graffi and Albert Covelli. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his kind neighbour Dale Howard and his family. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm and Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be celebrated Thursday 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Scapular Catholic Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In honour of Romano's memory, donations made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com