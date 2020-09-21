1/1
Romano BAGNULO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Romano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at his residence with his family by his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Devoted husband of Mary Bagnulo (nee Stirpe). Survived by his first wife and mother of his children Stella Bagnulo. Cherished father of Laura Bagnulo, the late Rosanna Bagnulo (1991), Marco Bagnulo (Brenda), and Marisa Parlatore (Domenic) and caring step-father of Rosemary Lundy (Michael), Sante Visca (Terrie), Bernie Visca (Brooke), and Joe Visca (Brenda). Loving Nonno of Serena Stewart, Iva and Lillianna Bagnulo, Luca and Matteo Parlatore, Zackary and Erika Lundy, Santino, Selina, Sierra, Korine, Dylan, Gage, Bentley, Gemma and Mateo Visca. Dearly loved brother of Tony Bagnulo (Angelina), Maria Graffi, Philomena Angotti, Ernesto Bagnulo, Vince Bagnulo (Dale), Dario Bagnulo (Annette) and Bettina Thomas and dear brother-in-law of Peter Stirpe (Vicky), Lina Abbruscato (Louie), Domenic Stirpe (Carmela), Syliva Ellis (Dan) and Lucy LePiane (Tony). Romano is reunited with his parents Attilio and Lauretta Bagnulo, his parents-in-law Santino and Rosaria Stirpe, as well as his in-laws Loretta Bagnulo, Enzo Graffi and Albert Covelli. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his kind neighbour Dale Howard and his family. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm and Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Vigil prayers will be celebrated Thursday 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Scapular Catholic Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In honour of Romano's memory, donations made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved