With his loving family by his side, Ron passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Hospice Niagara. He will be forever missed by his wife and best friend Dia "Gee-gee". Loving and devoted father of Ralph (Karen), Nathalie (John), Thierry, Christian and Clara. Cherished "Umpa" of many grandchildren and blessed with three great-grandchildren, Isis, Caiden and Ava ("Little Peanut"). Predeceased by his parents Kath and Ernest ("Blondie"), his late wife Monique and his furry companion Taz. Ron and Taz were inseparable. They spent their weekends enjoying time with friends at the Drummond Inn where Taz brought Ron and his soul mate together. Ron and Dia enjoyed riding throughout the Niagara Region on their Spyder Motorcycle, breathing in the fresh air, every opportunity they got. Bowie was a dedicated and hard-working man; throughout his career he gained many lifelong friendships. He will always be remembered for his everlasting bond with his grandson, Ryan ("Chooch") and by his friends in England, for his love of rugby. A special thank you to Hospice Niagara and to all of our family and friends for their unconditional love and support throughout Ron's journey. As Ron would say; "Bye Bye, See you". In accordance with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date, which will be announced. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice Niagara, Bouvier Rescue or to a charity of your own choice. Online condolences may be shared on Ron's tribute page found at essentialsniagara.com.