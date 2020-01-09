|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ron on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Pat Kremble for 50 wonderful years. Beloved father of Paul (Michelle) and Karen (Jeff). Proud Papa of Connor and Owen. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Norma. Dear brother to Marlene (the late Larry), Tom (Angela), Greg (Beth), Rob (Karen) and Dan (Joanne). Ron will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron worked as an auto mechanic and carpenter for many years with his brothers. He was well known for his sense of humour and always made people around him laugh. He had a big heart for animals and rescued so many it's hard to keep count. Ron was a family man; devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was the light of his life. Ron will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Cremation has taken place and a memorial visitation will take place on Saturday January, 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 2:00PM at HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines. A celebration of Ron's life will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to all of the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital for all of their care and kindness. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com