Schneider, Ronald Andrew 93 of Ridgeway, Ont. passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Douglas Memorial Hospital , Fort Erie with his wife by his side. Ronald was born on July 31, 1926 in Niagara Falls, Ont. to Ernest and Beatrice Schneider. Ronald was a WW 2 Veteran and served on the HMCS Dunver. He was a tool and dye maker at Fleet Industries for 37 years. Ronald is survived by his wife of over 73 years Anna Marie ( Teal), his daughter Lisa Ochej ( Edward) his grandchildren Mollissa, Adam and Stephen ( Ochej ) , Mike Schneider, Michele Dunn and his great grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Dunn. Ronald was predeceased by his son Patrick Ronald Schneider in March 2015. A special Thank-You to all the medical professionals who kept Ronald going over the last few years. Dr. Ian Brown, The Walker Cancer Clinic, Dr. C. Che and the Complex Care / Palliative care team at Douglas Memorial with Dr. K. Scher. Also a Thank-You to the PSW's who helped Ronald stay at home as long as possible. In Ronald memory please make a donation to the Niagara Health System. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
