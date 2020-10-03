It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ronald Blake McPherson (Micky) on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 60 years to Yvette (Marceau). Cherished father of Ronald Jr. (Kathy). Proud papa to Gregory, Kaitlyn and Courtney. Dear brother of Doug, Margaret, Linda (Ron), brother-in-law to Doug and Ellie. Predeceased by his parents Blake and Evelyn, brother Robert, sisters Marion and Diane, brothers-in-law Paul and Art and nephew Wade. Uncle Micky will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by his godchildren Erica Costea and Jeff James. Micky retired from Christies/Wonder Bread after over 35 years of service where he worked side by side with long time friend Rick Costea. He was an active member of Water Park Golf Course where he did most of his hacking with friend Roger Denis. Micky was a big part of the Welland Industrial Fastball League where he played on numerous teams including the Temple Club and the Locker Room with good friend Marc Tanguay. His greatest joys in life were watching his grandchildren compete in various sports throughout his life and driving his daughter-in-law Kathy crazy while playing cribbage. Throughout his life, Micky enjoyed many friendships. He will be remembered fondly for his great sense of humour and one-liners. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of St. Elizabeth Palliative Care. We would also like to thank Doctors Mikhail, Phillips and Hann for their outstanding care. To family and friends for their continued support during the past few months. Micky's long journey has finally taken him to meet up with his good friends Cecil James and Jack Tanguay, where I'm sure the conversation will be very interesting. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELLAND FUNERAL HOME. In accordance with Mickey's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Holly Cross Cemetery. Due to COVID compliance, the family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the G-Mc's Homies with Extra Chromies Foundation of Niagara in honour of Micky. Cheque payable to: G-Mc's Homies with Extra Chromies Please send to: 383 Canboro Road Box 81 Ridgeville, ON L0S 1M0