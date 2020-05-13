Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich in his 92nd year. Much loved husband for 66 years of June and loving father of Kelly (James) Desson and Leanne Cawthorn. Cherished Papa of Jordan, Jenna and James Desson and Molly and Jack Sheehan. He will be forever missed by his sisters in law Mary Cawthorn, Ann Cawthorn and Roseanne (late Paul) Ivanich, and his many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his dear daughter Ronalyn, parents Joseph and Gertrude, brothers William, Robert (Elaine) and Douglas and his nephew Doug. Ron was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1947 and was a Manager with Employment and Immigration retiring in 1983 after 30 years. His passions were travelling, golf, fishing, gardening and genealogy. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Port Colborne Legion-Branch 56. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.