With broken hearts we announce Ron's passing with his family by his side, on January 31, 2020. He was the love of Angie's life, father, Papa, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Ron will be forever loved by wife, Angie, his sons; Christopher and Andrew (Stephanie), proud Papa and best magic carpet rider to Dylana and Desmond. Brother of Lori and Paul Ireland, Mary and Terry McCormack, brother-in-law of Phyllis and Ken Edwardson and Michael and Leslie Cugino. Ron will also be missed by his nephews and nieces; Brian (Valerie), Jacqueline, Geoffrey, Sarah (Raymond), Rosemary, Beth, Emily and Joseph. Ron was involved with Big Brothers for many years and mentored at a local school. Ron made many friends in his life's journey; he enjoyed all his years of playing baseball and golf and the many people he worked with throughout his life. Special thanks to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, supporting staff at THE LIHN, especially Amanda and Babes. A very special thanks to Dr. Preston Zuliani for his care and compassion over the years. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations to NHS - Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020