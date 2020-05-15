Ronald Edward TERRYBERRY
Passed away at the St. Catharines Hospital on May 13, 2020 after a short illness. Ron leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Jo, daughters Heidi, Stacey (Jamie) and Laura (Dan). Predeceased by daughter Sarah (2006). Missing their Grandpa are Hunter, Sydney, Brady, Kennedy and Rylie. Predeceased by parents Norris and Alice Terryberry, and siblings Buddy, Norris, Bev, Shirley and Carol. As per Ron's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ron's life will be held a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 15, 2020.
