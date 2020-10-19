It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Papa on October 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Francis J. Maciejewski and Anna Maciejewski (Rychnowski). He leaves behind brothers Dennis A. Maciejewski (Cheryl); Eugene C. Maciejewski, Sr., and sister Alice M. Kroth, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He is in our hearts eternally (GMD) and will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date TBD. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store