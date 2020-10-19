1/1
Ronald Francis MACE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Papa on October 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Francis J. Maciejewski and Anna Maciejewski (Rychnowski). He leaves behind brothers Dennis A. Maciejewski (Cheryl); Eugene C. Maciejewski, Sr., and sister Alice M. Kroth, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He is in our hearts eternally (GMD) and will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life to take place at a later date TBD. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
