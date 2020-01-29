Home

The death occurred at the Elizabeth Bruyère Hospital, Ottawa on Friday, January 24, 2020, in his 86th year. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario in 1934. Father of Shelley King (Alan King), Robert Fletcher and Scott Fletcher (Dawn Binkley). Loving grandfather of Alison, Aaron and Christopher King, Max and Maggie Jordison, Joshua and Jasmine Fletcher. Proud great-grandfather of Oliver King, and Jack, Gwen and Audrey Potter. Ronald Gary Fletcher is predeceased by his wife Beverly Anderson Fletcher and by his brother Don Fletcher. Gary was an avid bird watcher, gardener, appreciated the outdoors and enjoyed sitting down with a good book. By request there will be no funeral service. Gary will be missed and fondly remembered. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
