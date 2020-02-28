Home

Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
(905) 354-5614
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. ANDREWS UNITED CHURCH
5645 Morrison St.
Niagara Falls, ON
Ronald J. BROWN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home in Niagara Falls on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan Brown (nee Orr, July 14, 2018) and his son David Brown (2010). Survived by his beloved children; James Brown, Michael Brown and Terry Brown. Beloved grandfather to; Alex, Graham Isador, and Alison. Also sadly missed by his sister-in-laws Shirley Orr, Phyllis Orr, Barbara Brown and many nieces and nephews. Ron was a machine-shop teacher at Stamford Collegiate in Niagara Falls and was a member of St. Andrews United Church in Niagara Falls. He was also active in local community theatre, was a local writer of historical articles and an active member of the Friends of Stamford Village. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at HETHERINGTON AND DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL; 5176 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls (905-354-5614). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. at ST. ANDREWS UNITED CHURCH, 5645 Morrison St. Niagara Falls with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer Society or a would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
