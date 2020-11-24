Passed away peacefully at London University Hospital after receiving Last Rites with his children in attendance. Son of the late John Miller and Isabel (Cleroux). Pre-deceased by wife Beatrice (Lance). Brother to Bert Miller, Doreen Smaggus, the late June Logan and late Water Miller, all of Renfrew. A private family service will be held in Spring 2021, where Ron's & Bea's ashes will be scattered from the train bridge into the Bonnechere River in Renfrew. Where endless summers diving and swimming together lead to a 61 year marriage. Survived by children Colleen, Kevin and Lynn. Grandchildren Sean, Tiffany, Steven, Paul, Zach and Alex. Great-grandchildren Sienna, Safiya, Emily, Cameron and Nathan



