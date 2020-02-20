Home

Ronald James SNOOK

Ronald James SNOOK Obituary
Passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father, Morris Snook and his mother, Rebenia "Ruby" Snook. He is survived by his wife and best friend Maria, their loving son James, his sister Suzanne and his brother Lawrence. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Rita (Frank) and brothers-in-law Tony (Aldina) and Durval (Rosemary). Uncle to Lisa, George and Rocco, Ann Marie, Shawn, Jaxon and Mason, Jason, Sarah, Austin and Liam, Luke, Brooke, Scarlette and Summer. He was best known as Uncle Snooky and Uncle Buck, especially to Jaxon and Mason. Ron was the General Manager of Constable Transport in Thorold from the mid '60s to the time he retired. He was a member of the Ontario Trucking Association and the Old Farts Club. Ron enjoyed time with his family. He enjoyed our family gatherings and spending time with his great nieces and nephews. He loved golf and enjoyed chattering with our neighbours. He was an amazing husband (soulmate) and father. He convened and coached baseball and assisted with soccer and hockey at Merritton. We loved going to watch Jimmy play sports; that was a great part of our social life. Thank you to all the nurses and doctors at Hamilton HIU and St. Catharines General Telemetry and CCU. Thank you to Doctors Tatzel, Chiew, Abonawara, Tsang, and Hamid. Thank you to John Henderson, Bin, Michael and the Team at Henderson's Pharmacy. Thank you to all of our families, friends and neighbours. Ron was very proud of his clean curbs. Friends will be received at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346) on Saturday, February 22 from 12 PM - 1:30PM. A gathering will be held at 1:30 PM at the funeral home to celebrate Ron's life. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society in Ron's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020
