On July 4, 2020, guided by a brilliant full moon and holiday fireworks, and surrounded by love of his family at his home Whisper Creek Ranch in Fenwick, Ron passed away into the arms of the Lord. 61 years young, Ron fought a courageous 1-year battle against glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, with the last 7 weeks of his life tended lovingly around the clock at home by his wife. Told that he would die the night of May 14, when brought home from the hospital in a coma, he miraculously woke up and spoke with us, staying alive until he could meet his brand-new grandson Micah. He passed away 3 days after this incredible feat. How do you capture the very being of a remarkable, generous, sweet, intelligent and kind family man with a brilliant smile? Our family anchor, Ron was so full of life, always saying he never disliked anything or anyonewell, except for 3 things: a fly trapped in a room (it drove him absolutely nutty), an unfinished glass of Scotch (come on, now!), and the cries of his children (bribery with candy was quite alright with him, much to his wife's protestations). Born in Welland, one of five siblings, Ron was raised in Pelham and remained a lifelong resident of Niagara. He excelled in academics, graduating with honors from University of Guelph with a BSc, then with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ontario Veterinary College in 1985. Later, always improving himself, he would acquire a Master's degree from Brock University in Zoonotic diseases. He met the love of his life, June, a veterinary student from Virginia, in 1982 while attending a student veterinary conference in Michigan (after he claimed he chased away the big Texan who was harassing her), and they married in 1985, the same year they both graduated as new veterinarians. Their story is one of a classic romance as the Canadian convinced the American to cross the border to create a new life and a family, as well as careers together. They went on to fill their century home in Niagara-on-the-Lake with the joy and laughter of three sons, numerous pets and great friends, and giving back to the community. This house was also the site of annual joyful large fundraising galas for charities, raising over $200,000. Ron and June purchased Niagara Falls Animal Medical Centre in 1989, and started two more new veterinary hospitals in the Niagara Region. Dr. Ron was very well-known in Niagara as a compassionate, caring veterinarian, who always went the extra mile for clients, even giving out his personal cell number. In 2014, Ron was awarded the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association Award of Merit for his work in veterinary medicine and humanitarian projects both locally and around the world. Ron was also a Christian, a philanthropist, and a devoted family man. His spirituality was quiet but strong, participating at St. Andrew's United Church for over 30 years--Director, teaching Bethel classes, and even as a reluctant participant on June's Drama Team. He sent his kids to Beacon Christian School and Smithville Christian, and often was the only Dad on their class trips. He donated time and money to so many charities and fund-raising events that we have lost countand to his family's humorous chagrin, he could never say no to any organization or extended family member that needed financial help. His pride and joy was being a member of the Rotary Club of Niagara Falls for over 33 years, where he was past-President and a multiple Paul Harris Fellow. And until March, 2020, he was still participating in his volunteer board meetings for Niagara Health. With his wife, Ron participated twice in Rotary International Polio Immunization Days in India and Benin, Africa, spending his own money to do so. Ron also traveled to Malawi for Veterinarians Without Borders to vaccinate hyenas and dogs against rabies, which was killing local children, and started a program of education and vaccination against rabies in Uganda, again saving many children's lives. A very active man with suspected hyperactivity syndrome, Ron could not sit still. He loved to ski, hike, canoe, camp (even in winter or in black fly seasonhuh?), sail, mountain climb, bungee jump, whitewater raft, read Robin Cook books, binge on Star Trek or Breaking Bad episodes, ride horses, take an afternoon nap, travel the world (over 38 countries), antique shop, test the best red wines or single malt scotch, scuba dive in Cayman Islands, or swim with whale sharks in Belize. He was a mean water-skier (even barefoot) and an accomplished pianist and wannabe guitarist. Wilderness canoe portage camping in Algonquin with the music of loons and glimpses of moose was his favorite family trip (even though he did all the hauling), followed by week-long summer stays in a rented house on Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, where many family boating, tubing and wakeboarding adventures (and disasters) occurred. Ron's family was most important to him, and he was always there for them. In 2013, he saved June's life, performing CPR when she collapsed from sudden cardiomyopathy. He never missed a soccer game, a ski race or a graduation for any of his sons or daughter in law, and encouraged his kids to have friends over continuously, so much so that neighbors were sure he had 8 sons, not three. His oldest son, Andrew, is practicing medicine as well--the human kind--and his other two sons Justin and Joseph are following in his footsteps as veterinariansa direct result of the positive cheerleading he gave all children. In 2012 the entire family and Ron's 79 year-old father successfully climbed Kilimanjaroone of Ron's dreamsand donated proceeds to a Tanzanian orphanage. In 2006, he purchased shelving and Spanish children's books and lugged them and the family to an impoverished village elementary school in Nicaragua, where his kids were made part of the celebrationdemonstrating his mantra to always give help to others who have less. Ron is survived by his treasured parents, Joe and Sylvia Mergl (Fonthill), son Andrew and daughter-in-law Sharon and their son (first grandchild!) Micah (New Rochelle, NY), son Justin and partner Beth (Toronto), son Joseph and partner Alana (Guelph, On); sisters Sheryl VanAlstine (Jamie) of Fonthill, Darlene Moore of Welland, and Carolyn Janzen (Tom) of Denfield, Ontario; brother Brent (Maryann) of Pelham; favored mother-in-law Connie (Roanoke, Virginia); and 11 special nieces and nephews; and Ron was predeceased by a special father-in-law John Chandler, who gave him his first drink of scotch and taught him to play Bridge. Special thanks to Derrick Herriott, Ron's sister Sheryl, Anne Heikoop, and Dave MacLeod. Ron's family would love nothing more than to share his life and times with you, but in accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and service (face masks must be worn) will be held, with interment of his cremated remains at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream feed of the service will be available at facebook.com/Morse-Son-Funeral-Home-Morgan-Funeral-Home-181841685201673/
. It is our hope we will soon be able to share an event open to all his friends and relatives to celebrate his life, and to laugh and share memories of Ron, as was his wish. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation may be made to either the Rotary Club of Niagara Falls, The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada (Research Division), or Veterinarians without Borders. You are invited to share photos, memories and condolences at morseandson.com/memorials/dr-ronald-mergl/4256685/obituary.php