More Obituaries for Ronald Maidens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Keith T. Maidens

Ronald Keith T. Maidens Obituary
It is with sadness that the family of Keith Maidens share the news of his passing on April 12 2020 in his 85th year, at Welland Hospital. He will be missed by his loving wife Anita, his daughters Linda (Juan), Denise (Kenny), Stephanie (Christian), his sons Ronald (Ivelisse), Nelson (Cristina), Kelly (Roweena), his sister Marikay "Marg" (Zyg). He was predeceased by his son Sean-Patrick, his grandson Ronnie and sister Barbara. He leaves happy memories in the hearts of 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces' nephews and cousins.His friendship was a blessing, and his words of wisdom a guiding light.He will be remembered for his kindness integrity and love of family.Cremation has taken place and a service and celebration of life will take place at a later day. In lieu of flowers donations to MS Society or . For online condolences and donations please visit our website at www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020
