It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Ronald Ruddy, on July 17, 2020 at the age of 77 years old. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and dedicated to his family. He would enjoy when they would come over for a visit, helped whenever he could and was gentle, mild mannered and loved watching a variety of sports. Ronald leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years Denise (nee Lapointe), loving father to Steven, loving grandpa to Sarah Alward, Christa Alward, his brother Jim, sister Sharon Wayman (Alan), sister-in-law Beverly Ruddy, Monique Godon and brother-in-law Marcel Lapointe (Diane). He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Alward, parents Jack and Agnes Ruddy, brothers Robert and Jack Ruddy. Before retiring Ronald worked for 13 years at INCO, Port Colborne and UCAR, Welland for 21 years. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses of the 6th floor of the Niagara Health System, Welland Site for their wonderful care, St Elizabeth Home Nurses for their home care and compassion for Ronald. Respecting his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation we ask that you please consider Hospice Niagara or a charity of your choice
, would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.