Was born on March 29, 1956 in Mattawa, Ontario to Harry and Marguerite Lamarche. He was the youngest of six children (Raymond, Dianne, Susie, Wayne, Shirley). Cherished father of Melissa and Mallory Lamarche, he was a loving uncle and friend to many. Ronald passed away on September 6, 2020 at the Welland General Hospital. He touched many hearts and will always be remembered for his laugh, his smile, silly jokes, and the wonderful genuine person that he was. We love him so much. Sadly, due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19, there will be only a small service held at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland. There will be a private Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.