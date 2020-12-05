1/1
Ronald "Brett" Potter
1972-12-02 - 2020-12-01
It is with heavy hearts we share the sad news that Brett passed away unexpectedly at The Greater Niagara General Hospital on December 1, 2020, one day short of his 48th birthday. He was the dearly loved son of Linda Phillips (Rick) Wilkinson and Ronald (Paula) Potter. He will be sadly missed by his Uncle Bob (Janis) Phillips, Aunt Sue Wilkinson Keating, Aunt Diane Christensen, Great Auntie Sheila Miller Colan, Cousins Joleen (Phillip) Maxwell, Bobby (Nikki) Phillips, Sean (Tricia) Keating and Katie (Tracy Reynolds) Keating and his extended family. He was predeceased by his Grandpa (Art) Phillips and Grandma (Kay) Phillips. Grandma and he were die hard Maple Leaf fans chatting on the phone during the games. Brett had recently been diagnosed with cancer and true to form (determined and tough) was going to beat it with the support of family and a multitude of friends rooting for him including his co-workers at BV Glazing where he had been employed for almost 8 years as a working foreman in the Forming Depart as well as a First Aider. Sadly, it was not to be. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation and private interment will follow at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Brandon Wickens and the I.C.U. staff of GNGH for their exemplary care during his stay there. You are true heroes. In lieu of flowers donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Shared by Brett last Wednesday: "Tell someone you love them today because tomorrow is not promised ... to my family and friends I love you"

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
