It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ronald Ross Anthony. Husband of Alice Marie Anthony for 65 years. Devoted father to Jessica Watson (Kirby) and David Anthony (Trish). Loving grandpa to Kristie Sidwall (Kyle), Klint Watson (Susan), Colleen Flett (Rob) and John Anthony. Treasured GG to four great-grandchildren; Mitchell and Karter Watson and Cohen and Braedyn Sidwall. He will be sadly missed by his sister Neanie Robinson, and many nieces and nephews. Ron has had ongoing health issues for the past number of years but always made time help out in the community, in any way he could. Our sincere thanks to Dr. K. Scher and all the caregivers who cared for him and us during this time. A funeral service will be held in the ceremony room on July 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, Ontario. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask. Online Guest Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com