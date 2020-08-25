1/1
Ronald Theodore GERVAIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents Tancrede and Geraldine. Much loved brother of Sylvia (John) Barwell and Diane (Chuck) Lee; cherished uncle of Dave Barwell and great-uncle of Jason and Ethan. He will be forever missed by his aunts Jacqueline Spencer and Mariette Zens and his many cousins and friends. Ronald was a long time fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Montreal Canadiens and had an uncanny memory for family dates and events. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Foyer Richelieu-Welland. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved