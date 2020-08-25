Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 75. Predeceased by his parents Tancrede and Geraldine. Much loved brother of Sylvia (John) Barwell and Diane (Chuck) Lee; cherished uncle of Dave Barwell and great-uncle of Jason and Ethan. He will be forever missed by his aunts Jacqueline Spencer and Mariette Zens and his many cousins and friends. Ronald was a long time fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Montreal Canadiens and had an uncanny memory for family dates and events. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Foyer Richelieu-Welland. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.