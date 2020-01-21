|
|
Passed away surrounded by family at Bella Senior Care Residence on January 16, 2020 in his 90th year. He will be missed dearly by his wife of 65 years, June, and his children Mark, Theresa (Rick), Roy (Darlene), and the late Luke (Frances). Loving grandpa to eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ronald was a founding and honourary member of the Willoughby Fire Department and will be missed by all who knew him. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905) 354 - 2133 has been entrusted with arrangements. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 3718 Netherby Rd. Stevensville on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. A celebration of Ronald's life will take place following the Mass at the Willoughby Fire Hall, 11208 Sodom Road, Niagara Falls. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery Committee or the Willoughby Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left on Ronald's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020