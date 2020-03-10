|
Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Pat Simon (2015). Dear sister of Estelle Burke and Eunice Comeau. Lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Together with her husband, Rose owned and operated Simon's Restaurant on Bridge St. for many years. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 am at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Rose donations to Eventide Home would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020