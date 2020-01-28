|
|
It is with profound love for an amazing woman of strong character that the family of Rosa (DeGasperis) Volante announces her passing after a blessedly short battle with cancer, on January 27, 2020. An exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Rosa was predeceased by her daughter Helen (2015) and her husband Igino (2017). Born in Castelleri, Frosinone on July 16, 1933 Rosa was the ninth of ten children. She came to Canada in 1953. She met Gino and within six months they were married. Together with her brothers and sisters (DeGasperis, Giovannones and Mastraccis) and her cousins the Iafrates, they forged a strong family presence in Thorold and Merritton and St. Catharines. She is also predeceased by her parents Silvio and Fausta, her sisters Amleta, Aurora, Filomena and Lidia, her brothers Pietro and Roberto, her brothers-in-law Vincenzo, Pietro, Carlo, Carlo and Guido and her sister-in-law Ersilia. She is survived by her daughter Maria and son and daughter-in-law Dino and Lena, her son-in-law Fotios. Rosa found joy in everything and satisfaction from a job well done whatever the task. She believed life was beautiful even when it didn't seem so. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren Emmanuel, Despina and Larry, Daniel and Julie, Antony and Amanda and her great-grandchildren Francesca, Alexander, Tristan, Cassandra and Leo. She is also survived by her sister Blegina, her brothers Pasquale and Francesco and her sisters-in-law Emerina, Dorothy and Angela. Rosa will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy, Brazil, the USA and France. We were strengthened by the love and support of her caregivers Doctors Tatzel, Raimondo, Sheik, Marsh, Tougas and Cuthbert. We are grateful for the tender care of the nursing and support staff of the St. Catharines General Hospital especially those in Emergency and 2A. And we sincerely thank our extended family, friends and neighbours who supported Rosa through visits, phone calls, letters, cards and flowers. You made her passing more peaceful and complete. Visitation will be held at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 -9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers will be recited at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY OF THE HOLY ROSARY CHURCH 21 Queen Street South, Thorold. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church or the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 28, 2020