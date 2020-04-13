|
Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital, in St. Catharines. Mrs. Sembay was resident at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls. There are no words to express our heartache and profound sadness at the loss of our loved one. In 1987, Rose was recognized and awarded by the Multicultural Society for her contributions to the preservation of her Ukrainian Heritage in the Niagara Region. And, in 1988, she was among those founding members that assisted with fund raising, and personal donations of time and money for the construction of the new, and architecturally diverse, "The Parish of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God", or St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church and Parish Hall, Niagara Falls. Rose, who also served as President of the Church's U.C. Women's League for many years, often joked about how many pierogis and cabbage rolls her hands made in the church's kitchen over the years. In 2015, Mrs. Sembay donated much of her collection of Ukrainian Artwork and Ceramics; as well as Ukrainian Embroideries and Easter Eggs made by her late mother, Emily Natolociney, to the Church's Museum, for posterity. Rose is also remembered for her love and compassion for humanity. Over the span of many years, Rose opened her heart and home to twelve Ukrainian immigrants, by sponsoring them while they awaited citizenship in Canada. On behalf of the Bobyk, and extended families, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks, our prayers, and best wishes to the brave doctors, nurses, and PSW's at the St. Catharines General (Fourth Avenue) Hospital, and at Lundy Manor; also the EMS paramedics; who all risked their lives in the transport, care, and treatment of our loved one. You are all heroes! Specials thanks to the palliative care doctors, and 4th (A) floor nurses for putting the phone to Rose's ear so we could communicate with her during her courageous battle with the Covid 19 virus. You have all gone above and beyond! Rose is survived by her loving children; Irene and Steven Bobyk; her beloved grandson, Derek Stefanovich; great grandchildren, Liam John and Emma Rose Bobyk (Jennifer); niece, Vera.Henry (Tim); nephew, Taras Mykytiuk (June) and great-nephew, Taras Jr.; nephews, Jurij (Natalia), and Orest (Dana) Leshchyshyn, and their children. Also survived by the Sembay step-family, Robert (June); Walter (Shania), Natalie Beck, LeeAnn Lizon (Michael), and their children and grandchildren. Lastly, her lifelong, dearest, and most devoted friend, Natalie Babicky, who spoke with our mother nearly every day for the past 50 years, they were "Soul Sisters"! Rose was predeceased by these beloved relations; Jaroslaw Sembay (2013); William (Bill) Bobyk (2007); Daniel (Dan) Bobyk (2006); Wasyl and Emily Natolociney (2001); John (Ivan) Bobyk (1988); Helen (1986) (George 2008) Mykytiuk. In light of the risks associated with public gatherings, and the need for social distancing, there will not be a public funeral, or gathering at this time. A private graveside service will be conducted at the Fairview Cemetery, in Niagara Falls. A Celebration of Life for Rose Bobyk-Sembay will be convened at a later date. We hope and pray that everyone stays safe and sound for the duration of this crisis. Please take all the necessary precautions to avoid contracting or spreading the Covid 19 virus; the life you save may be your own, a loved one, or someone else's loved one. Thank you. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank, or plant a tree in Rose's memory. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020