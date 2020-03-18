|
|
Rosalind Hodgins / Dobson entered eternity Sunday, March 15, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Stratton, her daughter Karen and her first husband Glen Hodgins and is survived by her loving husband Peter Dobson, her children; Darryl, Bevin, Dale, Robin, Keith, Jonathan, Brady, Heidi, Jeffery and Nathan; her children's spouses and thirty-six grandchildren as well as her siblings; David, Keith, Sharon, Shirley and Mark, their spouses and many nieces and nephews, as well as her church family and friends. She will be dearly missed by us all but we are comforted by the fact that her trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ and she is now rejoicing in His presence. Visitation at George Darte Funeral home, Friday, March 20, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Due to the present health restriction being enforced a private family service will be held at Full Gospel Church, Saturday, March 21st. Rosalind's family will provide video access to those who wish to participate. Please contact the family. Donations in her memory can be made to Life Together Church.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020