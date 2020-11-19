Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St Catharines Hospital in her 84th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gino. Loving Mother of Steven and Bruno (Maria). Cherished Nonna of Nicholas (Gabrielle) and Thomas (Julia). Dear sister of Valentino (Norina) Chiarotto, Saverio (Katarina) Chiarotto and Peppino Chiarotto of Italy. Sister-in-law of Mario Francescutti. Rosanna is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosanna will always be remembered by the great meals she prepared for family gatherings, as she cherished having her family all together. Rosanna also had a love for gardening and spent much of her time caring for her flower and vegetable gardens. Most importantly was Rosanna's family, whom she cared for and loved deeply. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Yu and the staff at Juravinski Hospital. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com