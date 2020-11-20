1/1
Rose Alma (Cloutier) Marquis
1927-02-15 - 2020-11-16
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Rose peace- fully passed, on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Le Foyer Richelieu at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late Armand Marquis (1982). Beloved mother of Clarence (the late Barb) Marquis, the late Stella Mongeau, Bella Michaud (Yvon), Danielle Marquis, Jean-Marc Marquis (Louise), Manon Marquis, Francine Boyd (Stephen) and Roger Marquis (Melissa). Proud grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 11. Predeceased by 19 brothers and sisters. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rose was a talented seam- stress and was well known for her creative and artistic abilities. Her skilled hands created beautiful clothing, draperies and upholstery, paintings, crafts and stained glass. She also had a great love for her family, cooking, dancing and French music. A private family service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Patrick Darte Funeral Home. The family wishes to extend a heart felt thank you to the staff of Le Foyer Richelieu for all of their care and kindness. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Le Foyer Richelieu will be gladly accepted in lieu of flowers. FoyerRichelieuWelland.com Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.PJDarteFH.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
