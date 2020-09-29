(1935 - 2020) - With love and sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother and grandmother. Rose passed away on September 28, 2020 at Millennium Trail Manor at the age of 85. Cherished mother of Mari-Lynne Eastland (John Garrett) of Niagara Falls and Ruth-Anne Sterling (Shawn) of Walnut Creek, California. Dearly missed grandmother to her three granddaughters Ayden, Piper and Sydney. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd (2007), sister Chris Wojtala and brother Steve Krizsan, brother-in-law Rod Eastland, sisters-in-law Helen and Margaret Eastland. Survived by cousin Amellia Wallace, brother and sister-in-law Lorne and Marina Eastland and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Simon Horna of Stara Tura, Slovakia, who through DNA recently connected with family. In her final days, Rose was thrilled to find she still had relatives in Slovakia and was able to fill in missing pieces of the family tree. Some may remember Rose, her sister Chris and brother Steve from Joe's Lunch (now John's Restaurant) on Thorold Stone Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made direct to Meals on Wheels Niagara Falls (Rose volunteered for 45 yrs), Project Share or Niagara Falls Community Outreach 'The Soup Kitchen', and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com