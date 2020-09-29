1/1
Rose Anna (Krizsan) EASTLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1935 - 2020) - With love and sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful mother and grandmother. Rose passed away on September 28, 2020 at Millennium Trail Manor at the age of 85. Cherished mother of Mari-Lynne Eastland (John Garrett) of Niagara Falls and Ruth-Anne Sterling (Shawn) of Walnut Creek, California. Dearly missed grandmother to her three granddaughters Ayden, Piper and Sydney. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd (2007), sister Chris Wojtala and brother Steve Krizsan, brother-in-law Rod Eastland, sisters-in-law Helen and Margaret Eastland. Survived by cousin Amellia Wallace, brother and sister-in-law Lorne and Marina Eastland and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Simon Horna of Stara Tura, Slovakia, who through DNA recently connected with family. In her final days, Rose was thrilled to find she still had relatives in Slovakia and was able to fill in missing pieces of the family tree. Some may remember Rose, her sister Chris and brother Steve from Joe's Lunch (now John's Restaurant) on Thorold Stone Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made direct to Meals on Wheels Niagara Falls (Rose volunteered for 45 yrs), Project Share or Niagara Falls Community Outreach 'The Soup Kitchen', and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved