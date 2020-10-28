Rose passed away peacefully at Rapelje Lodge on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 97th year. She was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Zareski, brothers Stanley (Rose), Walter (Gladys), Frank (Agnes) and Tom (Ann), sisters Anne Krol (Mike), and Frances Cavin (Gerry). Rose is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Rapelje Lodge (House 400) who lovingly took care of Rose over the years. Private family arrangements have taken place. In memory of Rose, donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Church or Rapelje Lodge. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca