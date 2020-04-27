|
Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Reverend Deacon John Kit (2013), much loved and devoted mother of Dr. John Kit (Zoriana), Mary Anderson, Marlene Moss (Michael), Jerry Kit (Janice), Patricia Halliwell (Gary), and Andrea Beatty (Michael). Proud Baba of Tamara (Matthew), Alanna, Olivia, John Andrew, Kalyna, Laura, Mariah, Robert, Kristen, Michael (Kristy), Maegan, Alexa, Lauren, Christopher, Vanessa, and James. She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Anne Melnyk and her siblings Mary Natyna (Steve), Andy Melnyk (Ann), John Melnyk (Jean), Sophie Firman (Walter), Jean Baldock (Norman), Olga Klym (Joseph), and Walter Melnyk (Joyce). Auntie Rose will sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Rose was born in Skylake, Manitoba in 1926 and spent her early years on the family farm where she developed a strong work ethic and love of family. After completing her education, she moved to Toronto and met her husband, John. Rose married her lifelong love John in 1954, and together they created a loving family and raised six children. After a brief time in Flesherton they relocated to St. Catharines where they settled into family life and became active members in the Ukrainian community. Rose was a gracious hostess, always welcoming family and friends to their home. She was charismatic, loved to talk, share stories, and always took the time to take an interest in people. Her pride and joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and working tirelessly hosting many family gatherings and celebrations. She was a wonderful cook and created many delicious meals, as well as being a talented seamstress, sewing many Christmas gifts for her children and grandchildren. She loved her garden and always enjoyed sharing her harvest. Rose showed her unconditional love for her family and friends often giving of herself with great sacrifice. She volunteered for various causes including the Canadian Cancer Society, woman's and seniors' groups, and church committees. She was a devoted and active parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, a long-time member of the Ukrainian Catholic Woman's League of Canada (UCWLC), and a member of Myrhorod Ukrainian seniors club. Rose had a strong faith, which was a fundamental component for living a spiritual life that continued to give her great strength until her final moments. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the many family members, friends, and caregivers who offered their prayers, and showed kindness and love to our mother. Although she will be sadly missed, she will always be remembered for the beautiful memories she created. We are comforted in knowing that our mother is at peace in the arms of the Lord and reunited with our father. May her memory be eternal, Vichnaya Pam'yat! Arrangements entrusted to George Darte Funeral Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private family funeral and internment. If desired, memorial donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church Building Fund at dartefuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020