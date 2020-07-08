1/1
Rose (Chemerika) SANDULAK
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rose on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late William "Charlie" (1997). Loving mother of Brenda (Ron Charlebois). Step-grandmother to Sean and Chris. Sister to Walt (Lucienne), Nestor and Willie (Josie). Predeceased by her sister Mary Sawchuk and her brothers Jack, Sam and Roy. She will be remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews especially Sandy Little who was always there for her. Thank you to Eva and Rebecca for everything you did for Mom over the past number of years. A Special thanks to Henley House for taking good care of Mom. A Funeral Service will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by a Rite of Committal at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, Queenston St. Memorial donations may be made to the Henley House. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 8, 2020.
