Rose TOBER

Rose TOBER Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her 100th year at Eventide Home Salvation Army on Jan. 16th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Andrew (1995), daughter Valerie (2017) & son-in-law David Johnson (1994). Sadly missed by her children; Tom (Karen) & Andrea Johnson. Beloved grandma to Steven (Maggie), Jeff (Jennifer), & Rose Mary (Shaun Castle). Great-grandma to Andrew, Hayden, Lily, Serena, Alexis & Zane. In keeping with Rose's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to Eventide Home Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
