It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Roxy, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 59 years. Loving and devoted mother to Spenser Waters (Twyla) and her fur-babies Punkin, Squeakers, Smoke-a-Doke, Luna-Tuna, Beanie, Burrito and Radar. She will be sadly missed by her sister Cathy Beaudry. Her family extends a sincere 'Thank You' to the staff at the Walker Family Cancer Clinic for their exceptional care over the course of Roseann's battle. In keeping with Roxy's wishes cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Roseann's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME- 905-892-1699. Memorial donations to the Niagara Health Foundation - Walker Family Cancer Centre, will be appreciated by her family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 21, 2020.
