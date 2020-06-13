Passed away peacefully at Gilmore Lodge, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 91 years of age. Beloved wife of Walter (predeceased, 2018) for 64 years. Devoted mother of Wayne (April), Alan (Kerry), and Gail McCorkell (John) and Carol Karner (Richard). Cherished grandmother of Joy, Amy Fitt (Tyler), Robert (Desiree), Megan, Graham, Joel, Sean and Alex, and great grandmother of Zoey. Predeceased by parents Andrew (1986), and Stephanie (1997) and sister Sally Kocarik (2015). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Born and raised in Welland, Rosemarie worked as a bookkeeper in many offices in the area, including Niagara Region. Rosemarie dedicated her life to her husband Walter, their four children and their grandchildren to ensure everyone's happiness and well being. She made each of us feel special, always reaching out to stay in touch, always visiting in times of celebration or of need, and always with "care packages" - containers of the best homemade cookies, treats and casseroles. Rosemarie loved to travel. She and Walter went on many camping trips with their children all across Canada and the US, and could - on occasion - be talked into going on a fishing trip with him to catch those "stinky fish". The family has many cherished memories of these adventures. We will remember her with gratitude for her limitless love and care. Many thanks to the staff at Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, where Rosemarie and Walter lived their last years, for their generous care and kindness. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service has been held by the immediate family. Rosemarie was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery next to Walter. Memorial donations may be made to Gilmore Lodge. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.