Passed peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Port Colborne Hospital, at 64 years of age. Predeceased by her father the late John Blum, survived by mother Helen Blum, two sons Christopher Dobbs and Kevin Dobbs (Jessica). Loved Oma to Hudson, Greyson and Willa. Siblings Frieda Lakeit (Rick), Elisabeth Link (Darryl), John Blum (Pat). In light of COVID-19 a private burial with family members will be held at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. To all of those who had the fortune of sharing in her truly selfless nature and witted sense of humour, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in her honour. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Sick Kids Foundation at http://my.sickkidsdonations.com/rosemarydobbs Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 23, 2020
