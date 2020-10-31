Passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, October 30th at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Gordon. Cherished mother of Charlie (Stacey), Amber, Heather, Damien and Edan (Trish). Step mother of Nancy, Lara and Andrew. Loving Nanna of Hunter, Alexander, Kaylah, Bridgit, Robert, Abigail and Quintin. Great grandmother of Violla. Sister of James Fudge, Daniel (Theresa) Fudge and Angela(Gary) Lauder. Rosemary would like to say goodbye to all of her coworkers and friends. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St Catharines on Monday, November 2nd from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. A Family Service for Rosemary will take place privately. A Celebration of Rosemary's Life to take place in the spring. Due to COVID19 restrictions, social distancing is in effect. All guests MUST wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com