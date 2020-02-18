|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Peter De Luca ( 2016). Dearly loved mother of Vince (Diane) De Luca, Nicolina (Andrew) Howcroft, Rita (Wayne) Gates and Frank (Tina) De Luca. Cherished grandmother of Jillian (Andrew) Craig, Jessica (Peter) Mottola, Joshua De Luca (Lauren), Jonathan De Luca, Jacqueline Gates, Pietro De Luca and Julianna De Luca. Lovingly remembered by her six great-grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Antonietta Paola, Santo Paola and Nancy (the late Felix) De Luca. Predeceased by her parents, Francesco and Rita Paola. Thanks to the staff at Meadows of Dorchester, especially Eddie, for your care and kindness. There was nothing that made Rosa happier than hosting her family for pasta every Sunday. She lived for her family and she will be dearly missed. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. To honour Mrs. De Luca's love of children, donations to Heartland Forest would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020