Passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side at Bella Senior Care on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Felice Iannazzo (2019) for 55 years, dearly loved mother of Antonio (Lisa) Iannazzo and Vittoria Paquette, cherished Nonna of her pride and joys Justin and Joshua Paquette, loving sister of Maria (Angelo) Pizzonia, Giovanni (Lina) Renda and sister-in-law of Francesca Renda, Rosa D'Alimonte and Elena (Domenic) Parlatore, Giovanni Notarianni and Domenic Fuoco. Rosina will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Saverina Renda and in-laws Antonio and Rosa Maria Iannazzo, brother Francesco (Carmelina) Renda and Giacinto Renda, sister-in-law Maria (Joe) Marrazzo, Giovanna Notarianni, Ida (Joe) Ferraro,Vittoria Fuoco and brother-in-law Nicola D'Alimonte. Rosina worked at the Best Western and Bright's and Delmonte Canneries. She loved to cook, sew, can, garden and watch her favourite cooking shows and Italian Soap Opera "Un Posto Al Sole." Her greatest passion was travelling with her family and making wonderful memories. "You taught us to live life to the fullest, be strong and courageous. You have always been there and put your family first. You missed dad so much and were heartbroken with his passing but are now joined once again with your love of 67 years. We know that you will watch over us. We love you with all of our hearts." The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Senior Care, who have lovingly looked after Rosina for the past two years. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
or call Morse & Son Funeral Home for further information. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls, on Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, 6557 Thorold Stone Rd., Niagara Falls on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Rite of entombment to follow in Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Rosina, memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation and would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com