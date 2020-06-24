Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Cosimo Torello (2014) and dearly loved mother of Maria (the late Nazzareno) Mangiardi and Rita (Giorgio) Callara. Cherished nonna of Connie (Joe) Borg, Frank Mangiardi, Cosimo Mangiardi, Rosemary (Bruno) Serra, Frank (Heather) Callara and Cosimo Callara and Big-Nonna of Matthew, Marissa, Vanessa, Samantha, Luca, Ameila, Jacob, Noah, Ella and Milo. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews in Italy and Canada. Predeceased by her granddaughter Sandra Callara and five brothers. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Church. The Rite of Entombment will follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mrs. Torello, memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton Health Sciences (McMaster Children's Hospital), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.