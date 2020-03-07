Home

Passed away on February 5, 2020 at Hospice Niagara at the age of 62. Ross is predeceased by his parents Logan And Evelyn Upham. Survived by his brothers Larry (Mary), Glenn (Shirley). Fondly remembered by his good friend Glenn Dingman. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 9th at 1 p.m. at Victoria Lawn Cemetry (432 Queenston Street, St. Catharines) Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
