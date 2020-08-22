Passed peacefully at Niagara Health Care Centre, St. Catharines, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Ross Emerson Westlake, in his 71st year. Beloved brother of Lloyd Westlake, St. Catharines; Evalyn Gowland (deceased); Janet and Tom Collis, Erin; Linda and Paul Whitehead, Hillsburgh. Loving uncle of David Westlake, St. Catharines; Diana and Rick Borg, Rockwood; Arlene Taylor and Alastair Strachan, Caledon; Glen Gowland, Toronto; Rhonda Gowland-Johnson (deceased); Brenda Beattie, Arthur; Karen and Russ Allen, Fergus; Tom and Angela Collis, Georgetown; Doug and Ruth Whitehead, Milton; Deborah and Harry Van Erdelen, Sudbury; Doreen and Chris Ottaway, Acton. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton on Saturday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Ross Westlake Fellowship Hall at RCCG Royal House (Ross' church), 95 Church Street, St. Catharines L2R 3C7 or at RCCGRoyalHouse.com
