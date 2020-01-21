Home

ROSS, MALCOLM: Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Beloved son of Linda and the late Frank Ross. Cherished brother of Karen and Rob. Loving uncle of Sarah, Rheanne and Kyle and great-uncle of Bridget, Evie, Callan, Hunter and Colt. Dear nephew of the late Patricia (Bert), William (Sandra), James (Marlene) and survived by his cousins. Longtime friend of Roy. Malcolm was a master bridge player and belonged to the Niagara Bridge Centre, St. Catharines. He loved his Sunday breakfast with Mom and his great niece Bridget. At Malcom's request cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca Butler (905) 646-6433.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 21, 2020
