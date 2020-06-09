Ross William Lever
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Ross passed away suddenly at his home in his 98th year. He was born on November 9, 1922 to the late Lena and Roy Lever. Predeceased by Sylvia Sewell and Alma Doan. Lovingly remembered by his partner of 22 years, Irene Stickles, his children Janet (Barry) Ludwig, Richard (Marsha), the late Jim (Chris), Linda (late Bill), and Cathy (Michael) Atamanuk. Ross had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Irene's children will sadly miss him; Linda and Kaye, Pat (late Steve), Bobby (Cindy) and also Irene's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ross loved golfing, fishing, hunting and camping. He was a WWII veteran, a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 56 and volunteer fireman for 37 years. He worked for the nickel plant until the age of 65. He thoroughly enjoyed life and BBQs with his family. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the service a link will be made available on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Ross Lever Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, gestures and donations available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved