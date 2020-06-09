On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Ross passed away suddenly at his home in his 98th year. He was born on November 9, 1922 to the late Lena and Roy Lever. Predeceased by Sylvia Sewell and Alma Doan. Lovingly remembered by his partner of 22 years, Irene Stickles, his children Janet (Barry) Ludwig, Richard (Marsha), the late Jim (Chris), Linda (late Bill), and Cathy (Michael) Atamanuk. Ross had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Irene's children will sadly miss him; Linda and Kaye, Pat (late Steve), Bobby (Cindy) and also Irene's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ross loved golfing, fishing, hunting and camping. He was a WWII veteran, a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 56 and volunteer fireman for 37 years. He worked for the nickel plant until the age of 65. He thoroughly enjoyed life and BBQs with his family. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the service a link will be made available on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Ross Lever Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, gestures and donations available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 9, 2020.