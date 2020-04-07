Home

Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Rowena LUSCOMBE

Rowena LUSCOMBE Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Port Colborne Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 96. She will be missed by her 10 children and her entire family and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family burial at Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the or the Port Colborne Hospital. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020
