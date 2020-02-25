Home

Roxanne KUCK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Linhaven Home in St. Catharines on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 65. Dearly loved sister of Paulette (the late Al) Cahill, Myrtle (Kirk) Jackson, Ed (Catharine) Bennett, Richard Bennett, Thomas (Sarah) Bennett and Rod Bennett. Mother of Donny Kuck, James Kuck and grandmother of seven. Predeceased by her parents Myron and Myrtle Bennett, stepfather Al Moreau, brothers Myron and Joseph Bennett and son David Kuck. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020
