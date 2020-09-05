Roy Cox of St. Catharines on September 2, 2020 at the age of 91 has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour. Roy was predeceased by his first wife Audrey and his second wife Sylvia. As well he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Roberta and grandson Daniel. Roy was the proud parent of 4 children Elaine (Mike), Brian (Allison), Jeff, Michelle (Joel), 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was so blessed to have his 90th birthday party with most of the family able to be there. Roy was born in Saskatchewan and came to Ontario in 1952 for work. He worked in sales most of his life. He enjoyed meeting and chatting with people. During his last few years, he spent time at the Fairview Mall in St. Catharines visiting with a special group of friends and having a coffee with them. Most importantly Roy was a strong follower of Christ for all of his adult life as a member of the Church of Christ and Bethany Church. A graveside service was held at Oakhill Cemetery in Brantford. If so desired, donations may be made to Omagh Bible Camp (http://campomagh.org/support-omagh/donate
) or to the Diabetes Canada (https://www.diabetes.ca/donate
) or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca